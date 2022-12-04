Heppner Celebrates Christmas

The Grinch visited Flood Town Books on Dec. 14, 2021, in Heppner. Residents are encouraged to shop local and collect vouchers from businesses for a chance to win during Heppner Celebrates Christmas on Dec. 15 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner.

 Flood Town Books/Contributed Photo

HEPPNER — Several area groups and Heppner businesses are as busy as elves in Santa’s workshop in preparation for Heppner Celebrates Christmas.

Residents are encouraged to shop locally during the holiday season while collecting vouchers from local businesses. Bring them to the Heppner Christmas event to enter into drawings for a chance to win.

