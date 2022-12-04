The Grinch visited Flood Town Books on Dec. 14, 2021, in Heppner. Residents are encouraged to shop local and collect vouchers from businesses for a chance to win during Heppner Celebrates Christmas on Dec. 15 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, Heppner.
HEPPNER — Several area groups and Heppner businesses are as busy as elves in Santa’s workshop in preparation for Heppner Celebrates Christmas.
Residents are encouraged to shop locally during the holiday season while collecting vouchers from local businesses. Bring them to the Heppner Christmas event to enter into drawings for a chance to win.
The community-wide holiday event is Thursday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 97836 Highway 74, Heppner. Santa Claus will be on hand offering up hot cocoa. In addition, attendees can purchase baked goods from the Heppner Elementary School Parent Teacher Club. Also, a raffle with all kinds of great prizes will help support the Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County. And don’t forget to bring the kids for photo ops with Santa and play free games.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
