HEPPNER — Tickets are available for Heppner’s Town and Country Community Awards.
Presented by the Heppner Chamber of Commerce, the annual awards banquet is Thursday, June 17, at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St., Heppner. The awards presentations will recognize people who make Heppner a special place to live and work.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar provided by Bucknum's, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The menu features prime rib, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, green beans in garlic sauce, garden fresh salad, a roll and dessert.
People are advised to buy their tickets early, as there are a limited number of seats available. If purchased prior to the week of June 14, tickets are $30 each, and then will increase to $35. They are available at the Bank of Eastern Oregon, Heppner City Hall, Murray's Drug or the chamber office. For more information, contact the chamber at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@gmail.com.
