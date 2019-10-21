HEPPNER — Carnival games, craft projects, tractor rides, a vendor market, food and a beer garden are all featured during a Fall Festival in Heppner.
The Heppner Outreach Committee invites people to come out for the family-friendly celebration. The event is Saturday from 3-9 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. Admission is $2 per person. Also, don’t forget to get a bite of apples donated by First Fruits and Dean Rill.
The evening includes live music from 6-9 p.m., which will be provided by Dallin Puzey and Cory Peterson. Bucknum's will be offering up cider and beer, including Ordnance Oktoberfest, Ordnance Fresh Hop IPA and Ordnance White Crow, as well as Coors Light, Two Towns Pacific Pineapple Cider and more.
Also, a haunted house will be available from 5-8 p.m., with the first hour featuring a kid-friendly version with lights on and a no-scare walk-through.
For more information, call the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or search www.facebook.com/heppneroutreach.
