HEPPNER — The Wasteland Kings are returning to play during Heppner’s upcoming Music in the Park.
Describing their sound as “premier Americana,” the La Grande-based band will perform Sunday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. Those planning to attend are urged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Also, food will be available for purchase by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. Money raised will support its Mission and Outreach Fund.
For more information, contact the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net. For more about the band, visit www.wlkmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.