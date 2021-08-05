Wasteland Kings
Holly Sorenson of The Wasteland Kings sings during a 2019 concert in Hermiston. The La Grande-based band will perform Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Heppner’s Music in the Park.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HEPPNER — The Wasteland Kings are returning to play during Heppner’s upcoming Music in the Park.

Describing their sound as “premier Americana,” the La Grande-based band will perform Sunday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. Those planning to attend are urged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Also, food will be available for purchase by donation from Hopeful Saints Ministry. Money raised will support its Mission and Outreach Fund.

For more information, contact the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net. For more about the band, visit www.wlkmusic.com.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

