Representatives of the Oregon Trail Library District hand out candy on March 12, 2022, during The Great Green Parade in Heppner. Organizers request that people register by March 4, 2023, for this year’s event.
HEPPNER — The tiny town of Heppner is rolling out the green carpet March 17-19 for Wee bit o' Ireland. Although the celebration is still a couple of weeks away, registration to participate in several of the activities is requested by March 10.
"It's such a fun event because there's so much tradition behind it," Shelby Matthews, Heppner Chamber of Commerce events manager, said. "It's a community event … with a lot of passion behind it."
Kicking things off early, Heppner Daycare is hosting St. Paddy's Trivia Night on March 16, 7 p.m. at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building, 106 E. May St. The fundraiser also features a raffle, team prizes and a no-host bar by Bucknum's Tavern. Teams of up six people can register to compete for $150. For questions, call 541-676-5429.
From the Welly Toss (March 18, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Bed Race (March 18, 11:15 a.m.) to the O'Planky Team Relay (March 19, (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Road Bowling (March 19, 1 p.m.), opportunities are o'plentiful to join the fun. In addition, people can rev up for the Cruz-In Car Show (March 18, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and The Great Green Parade (March 18, 1 p.m.)
Registration is free for most activities. There is a $20 team fee for Road Bowling and $20 for each vehicle for the Cruz-In.
Matthews is excited about a couple of new activities planned for the 2023 event. Faded Joe's Barbershop is launching the inaugural Wee Bit o' Chili Cook Off on March 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, owner Joe Kindle will host a pair of tattoo artists on March 17-18, both days from noon to 8 p.m.
"He's a local that came back home," Matthews said. "He has the St. Patrick's spirit so he was all about getting back into the celebration."
Also, Lil' Leprechaun Shenanigans offers inflatable fun, crafts and activities for the little ones. It is March 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other popular activities during the celebration include the St. Paddy's Vendor Market, which is March 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Murray's Irish Fest is March 17, 7 p.m. to midnight at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building. It features music, drinks and food. Drink tokens are $5.
The festivities also include a variety of food and music. To view a full schedule of events, visit bit.ly/41zVR9T.
