HEPPNER — Additional opportunities for people to tap into their creativity are on the horizon in Heppner.

Andrea Nelson, the STEAM and art teacher in Heppner schools, said a pair of current projects will work together like pieces of a puzzle. The garage space at Flood Town Books will be converted into Plow & Harrow Studio and serve primarily as a pottery studio. The South Morrow County Art Center, which is being created in the old Heppner Gazette Times building, will partner with the studio to provide pottery classes and other smaller creative classes, she said.

