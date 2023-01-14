Andrea Nelson shows the inside of Heppner’s future art center Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Heppner. Nelson plans to host a space for local artists to showcase their work and conduct classes inside the center.
HEPPNER — Additional opportunities for people to tap into their creativity are on the horizon in Heppner.
Andrea Nelson, the STEAM and art teacher in Heppner schools, said a pair of current projects will work together like pieces of a puzzle. The garage space at Flood Town Books will be converted into Plow & Harrow Studio and serve primarily as a pottery studio. The South Morrow County Art Center, which is being created in the old Heppner Gazette Times building, will partner with the studio to provide pottery classes and other smaller creative classes, she said.
“This keeps the art center clay free, which means much cleaner and provides a dedicated space for pottery and ceramics,” she said. “The vision would be that classes would be taught there as well as having studio space available to the public during certain hours.”
Growing up in Pendleton, she had numerous opportunities to experience the arts in various forms — from music and theater to art programs in the schools and community. Because of that, Nelson is committed to providing additional access to the arts in the south Morrow County town.
It takes a village
Nelson isn’t alone in her desire. Over the years, she has served on several committees and boards with people sharing the same goal, including Kim Cutsforth of the Heppner Community Foundation. Nelson envisions more arts-related community events, artist-in-residence programs, art in the park, and additional art and cultural education opportunities.
“The concept of having an art center in Heppner has been tossed around for the past several years,” she said. “Trying to find a location has been difficult.”
When Cutsforth caught wind of Nelson’s budding plans, the idea further blossomed when she shared about her involvement with the remodeling of the old Gazette building. The West Willow Street project, Cutsforth said, will house the South Morrow County Art Center.
“I have worked on several projects with Andrea,” Cutsforth said. “When we found this space about a year ago, it was decided to make room for an art studio/space.”
In addition, she said it will feature additional shared space, including a business assistance start-up hub, office and conference space and a small event center with a commercial kitchen — all for community/public use. Cutsforth, who will have an office in the facility, said the plans are flexible plan and they are open to input from community members. They are hoping to open by early summer.
Originally constructed in 1925, the building has served multiple purposes over the years. Cutsforth said it started out as the town’s municipal operations.
“It housed city hall, council, police, public works and the fire truck,” she said. “It is a very interesting space that will be a fun place to work.”
And Nelson is plowing forward with the studio with an anticipated completion date by spring. The Plow & Harrow Studio project recently received a grant from the AWS InCommunities Fund to renovate the space at Flood Town Books — a retail operation Nelson opened on Heppner’s Main Street in August 2021.
And Nelson is quick to say that the projects are only possible because of support provided by the Heppner Community Foundation, Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group and the Morrow County Cultural Foundation. And like Cutsforth, she is hopeful interested community members will volunteer to be a part of the effort.
“I believe all people should have access to the arts,” Nelson said. “My vision for the future is that Heppner continues to embrace and support the arts.”
