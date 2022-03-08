A Welly Toss participant prepares to launch a Wellington boot on March 14, 2015, during the Welly Toss at the Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration. The 2022 competition will heat up Saturday, March 12, in downtown Heppner.
A Welly Toss participant prepares to launch a Wellington boot on March 14, 2015, during the Welly Toss at the Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration. The 2022 competition will heat up Saturday, March 12, in downtown Heppner.
Decked out in the color of the day, people line the streets for the start of the Great Green Parade on March 14, 2015, during Wee Bit o’ Ireland in Heppner. After a two-year hiatus, the 2022 parade gets rolling Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. on Main Street.
The March’n Mommas compete in the bed race on March 18, 2017, at Heppner’s Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration. The 2022 festival kicks off Friday through Sunday, March 11-13, with multiple contests, entertainment and family activities on March 12.
The Murray family of Heppner pulls away from the competition during the O’Planky Team Relay Race on March 18, 2017, at Wee Bit o’ Ireland in Heppner. A full day of food, fun and family-friendly activities are planned Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Heppner.
HEPPNER — The Wee Bit o’ Ireland celebration returns after a two-year hiatus for bookend weekends, March 11-13 and 18-19, including a full day of food, fun and family-friendly activities on Saturday, March 12.
“We have several benefit breakfasts, an Irish dinner, four food vendors and all our restaurants will be open. Everyone loves to eat,” said JoAnna Lamb, Heppner Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. “We have lots of music, and the Great Green Parade is on and growing.”
The Welly Toss is among the unique activities during the event. After a trip to Ireland more than a decade ago, Heppner residents John and Ann Murray suggested adding the traditional Irish game to the festivities in Heppner.
The concept is simple toss a Wellington boot three times and total the distance of the throws that land in-bounds. The event features both individual and team contests for both children and adults.
In addition to the Welly Toss, which starts Saturday, March 12, at 10 a.m., people can watch or participate in a variety of contests and fundraising activities. Events include Ewe-Do Bingo, the O’Ducky Race, the Heppner St. Patrick’s Day Remembrance Walk and 5K Run, the St. Pat’s Polar Plunge, the Leprechaun Run and bed races.
You won’t want to miss a chance for plenty o’ laughs during the O’Planky Team Relay Race. The contest pits teams of four against others as they attempt to synchronize themselves walking down the street on a 10-foot plank with leather stirrups. Also, the Cruz-In Car Show returns for its 20th year. And the Great Green Parade gets rolling at 1 p.m.
Also, the Heppner Elks Lodge turns into Irish Central with the Irish Coffee Hour beginning at 10 a.m. Host Tom Melton will trade barbs and blarney with special guests. It includes an Irish Brogue Contest with cash prizes. The afternoon Ceili features Whiskey for Breakfast from 2-4 p.m. and a traditional Irish buffet is in the evening.
“We aren’t actually having whiskey for breakfast but we don’t judge,” Lamb said. “They are a musical group out of Pendleton.”
Free evening entertainment includes a local talent show (6 p.m., Gilliam & Bisbee Building), the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers (6:30 p.m., Morrow County Fairgrounds) and the Gothard Sisters (7:30-9:30 p.m., Gilliam & Bisbee).
