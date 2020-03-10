HEPPNER — A wee bit o’ fun is planned this weekend as Heppner hosts its 38th annual St. Patrick’s weekend celebration.
Wee Bit O’ Ireland features plenty of food, family fun, entertainment and activities. Sheryll Bates, Heppner Chamber of Commerce executive director, encourages people to don their best green attire and join the celebration.
“Whether you are Irish when you come, you will certainly be Irish when you leave,” Bates said.
Held at multiple venues in Heppner, the event kicks off Thursday with the Vendor’s Square at the Neighborhood Center, Friday features a handful of activities and Saturday offers a full slate of events. The festival closes out Sunday with road bowling at 1 p.m. There is no charge to attend the celebration, but be sure and bring some cash for food and special purchases.
Buy a commemorative event button for a chance to win $100 in the pot o’ gold drawings. They cost $3 and are available at local businesses before and during the celebration. Drawings will be held Saturday at Ceili (between 2-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge) and intermission during the Saturday evening performance (7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building).
Also, be on the lookout for gold nuggets scattered somewhere on Main Street. Morrow County Veteran’s Services have hidden them between Baltimore and May streets. If you’re lucky as a leprechaun and find one of the numbered nuggets, take it to the information booth to redeem for a prize.
Highlights of the event, Bates said, includes a variety of food and live entertainment — including the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds) and The Gothard Sisters (Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Gilliam and Bisbee). Despite Father Gerry Condon’s recent death, Bates said the Irish Coffee Hour (Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge) will feature music, laughter and lots of blarney.
“He would want us to celebrate and do what we do every year,” she said.
Host Tom Melton will trade barbs with U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and local attorney Bill Kuhn. Also, audience members are invited to enter the Irish Brogue Contest for a chance to win cash prizes.
Although the sheep dog trials were listed on preliminary schedules, Bates said they have been canceled. However, Murray’s Irish Beer and Wine Fest returns for a third year. It is Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Gilliam and Bisbee Building. The live DJ show includes music, lights and fog with Dan Burns 3D Productions. There is a $5 cover charge. Also, food and drinks will be available for purchase from Quality Concessions.
For more information, including a full schedule of events and activity registration forms (including the Cruz In, Great Green Parade, bed races, the O’Planky Race, Welly Toss and road bowling), visit www.heppnerchamber.com. For questions, call 541-676-5536.
