A patriotic centerpiece adorns a table Nov. 11, 2021, during the Heppner Jr/Sr High School Veterans Day program. Students are seeking photos of local veterans to create window displays at area businesses leading up to this year’s celebration.
HEPPNER — In advance of the Heppner High School Veterans Day Celebration, organizers are coordinating an effort to create patriotic displays, including photos of veterans, at area businesses.
Friends and family of local veterans are invited to provide photos. In addition, they are seeking local merchants who would like to have a display in their windows.
Also, Heppner High School students can assist local merchants in setting up their window displays Nov. 1-3. The decorators will bring several photos to display and the business needs to provide any additional decorations to be used.
Arrangements must be made by Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, to submit a photo or to express interest in participating, contact Petra Payne at petra.payne@morrow.k12.or.us or 541-676-9138, ext. 2518.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
