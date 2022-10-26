Heppner High School Veterans Day Celebration

A patriotic centerpiece adorns a table Nov. 11, 2021, during the Heppner Jr/Sr High School Veterans Day program. Students are seeking photos of local veterans to create window displays at area businesses leading up to this year’s celebration.

 Heppner Jr/Sr High School/

Contributed Photo

HEPPNER — In advance of the Heppner High School Veterans Day Celebration, organizers are coordinating an effort to create patriotic displays, including photos of veterans, at area businesses.

Friends and family of local veterans are invited to provide photos. In addition, they are seeking local merchants who would like to have a display in their windows.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.