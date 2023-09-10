Artwork featuring a field of canola and wind turbines by Hadlie Duncan is featured on the May page of the 2023-24 Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom calendar. The Heppner Elementary School student was recognized on Aug. 25, 2023, during a reception at the Oregon State Fair, Salem.
Brittany Capell/Contributed Photo
Brittany Capell/Contributed Photo
HEPPNER — Riding in the car with her parents between Heppner and Hermiston set the scene for Hadlie Duncan, 10, as she created an entry for the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom’s annual Calendar Art Contest.
The Heppner Elementary School student’s creativity was rewarded as her picture depicting bright yellow blossoms in a canola field was selected for the month of May in the 2023-24 calendar. The drawing also featured wind turbines, a red barn and a silo.
“I always go by canola fields and it just really inspired me,” Hadlie said.
She entered the contest as part of a class assignment introduced by her teacher Sue Gibbs. Open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the statewide contest requests original artwork depicting Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities. According to a press release from Brittany Capell, Oregon AITC education programs coordinator, a total of 1,722 entries were submitted, with 13 winners selected.
“The calendar contest is a great project for teachers and students to cultivate creativity while celebrating agriculture’s beauty and bountiful lessons,” Capell said. “Each month in the calendar features one of the winning student’s art and each day of the year has a fact about agriculture.”
Hadlie learned she was one of the winners when Gibbs contacted her earlier this summer. In addition to a $50 cash prize, she was invited to the art contest reception, held Aug. 25 at the Oregon State Fair in Salem.
Hadlie, along with her parents, Katie and Mike Duncan, and four siblings, traveled to the Willamette Valley for the event. While there, the Duncans browsed the state fair displays, which included some of Hadlie’s photos and her sister, Mikalie’s, entries.
“I enjoyed all the art displays and all the quilts and all the cool stuff that people were making for the state fair,” Hadlie said.
In addition to drawing, the budding artist enjoys singing, running, soccer, basketball and softball. As for her winnings, the money isn't burning a hole in Hadlie’s pockets.
“I’m probably going to keep it in a bank account for college or my first car,” she said.
For more information about the contest, to view winners and honorable mention artwork or to order a calendar, search www.oregonaitc.org. Entries for the 2024 contest are due May 1. For more information, contact Capell at 541-737-1318 or brittany.capell@oregonstate.edu.
