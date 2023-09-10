HEPPNER — Riding in the car with her parents between Heppner and Hermiston set the scene for Hadlie Duncan, 10, as she created an entry for the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom’s annual Calendar Art Contest.

The Heppner Elementary School student’s creativity was rewarded as her picture depicting bright yellow blossoms in a canola field was selected for the month of May in the 2023-24 calendar. The drawing also featured wind turbines, a red barn and a silo.

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.