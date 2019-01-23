A Heppner High School freshman has corralled his abilities in the rodeo arena while still keeping up in the classroom — thanks to Morrow Academy.
Jett Stewart traveled to Las Vegas in December to compete in the Junior National Finals Rodeo. He placed third in the world in open team roping and fourth in #10 roping.
Jason and Sybil Stewart, the young cowboy’s parents, realized this past fall that in order for their son to travel and compete with the junior rodeo he wouldn’t be able to maintain a regular school schedule. Initially hesitant about taking Jett out of traditional classroom settings, the couple stepped out of their comfort zone and reached out to Morrow County School District staff.
The district is in its second year of offering Morrow Academy, an online educational program. The Stewarts were introduced to Betsy Shane, the district’s Morrow Academy teacher.
“Mrs. Shane was amazing,” Sybil said. “Several times, I was worried that we didn’t do what was best for Jett’s education, but he gained lots of ‘real life’ education when it comes to being your own advocate and time management.”
The Stewarts said Shane has been extremely helpful as they’ve sometimes struggled through some of the changes. With Shane providing encouragement, Sybil said it has been beneficial as they work their way through some growing pains.
Jett, too, said the program was intimidating at first due to the lack of face-to-face contact with teachers. However, he said Shane, as well as Marie Shimer, director of educational services at InterMountain Education Service District, have been helpful. He said one thing he has learned is how important it is to reach out when he’s struggling.
“What makes it really work for me is the flexibility and getting the one-on-one with Mrs. Shane,” Jett said. “Staying on top of the work was pretty challenging because it continues at the same pace and sometimes you need to be your own advocate and contact the online teachers on your own.”
Shimer said the online program is a great option for students who need some flexibility in their school schedule. This could be for academic, medical, outside activities or other reasons.
The local program, Shimer said, is positive because students stay connected with their own school district. It provides students with an opportunity to participate in school activities and benefits the district because they retain the state money for that student.
“When Morrow Academy is a good fit, it’s really a win-win for everyone,” Shimer said. “We get to retain our students and provide an education that works for them.”
Jett credits Morrow Academy with providing the flexibility for him to excel in rodeo while still focusing on academics. After high school, he plans to attend college to pursue a degree in agricultural business. In addition, he has aspirations to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Morrow Academy, contact MCSD superintendent Dirk Dirksen at 541-676-9128 or dirk.dirksen@morrow.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.