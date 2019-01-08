HEPPNER — In an effort to shine, the First Impressions program is coming to Heppner.
In the fall, a visiting team conducted a “first impressions” assessment of Heppner. The public can learn about the findings of the report and continue discussions on how to support local businesses and community vitality.
The Heppner First Impressions Community Action Planning Meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. A free pizza dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
To ensure there is enough food and seating, people are asked to RSVP by Friday. For more information or to register, contact Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
