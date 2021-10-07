Members of the McLoughlin High School class of 1964 — Andy Millar, Sherry Mawhin Sallee and Carolyn Widner Banek — helped Herald Reid, the school’s former vice principal, celebrate his 100th birthday Sept. 29, 2021.
MILTON-FREEWATER — In the 1940s, Milton-Freewater resident Herald Reid set out to be a teacher — instead he decided to go to work for the government but ended up being a tail gunner on a B-17.
Born Sept. 29, 1921, in Emmett, Idaho, Reid recently turned 100 years old. The Milton-Freewater man joined the ranks as a centenarian with the help of several members of the McLoughlin High School class of 1964. Andy Millar, Sherry Mawhin Sallee and Carolyn Widner Banek stopped by with a birthday cake. In addition, several other former students sent cards.
The World War II veteran took a roundabout way to the classroom — and eventually administrative duties — he joined the U. S. Army Air Forces in 1944. Reid initially went to pilot pre-training but ended up in gunnery training.
His crew was assigned to the 34th Bomb Group, 391st Bomb Squadron. Reid flew 25 bombing missions, as a tail gunner over Germany. Being the tail gunner, he said, was a very dangerous position.
“I was one of the fortunate ones,” Reid said.
Honorably discharged in November 1945, Reid resumed his career in education, teaching chemistry, physics and general science at Mac-Hi. He received his master’s in administration from Washington State University and around 1962, Mac-Hi Principal John Turbyne asked Reid to be the vice principal.
After 35 years in education, Reid retired in 1981. In 1992, he was honored as the Milton-Freewater Man of the Year.
Married in 1941, Reid proudly noted he and his late wife, Effie, were married for 69 years and 5 months. The couple had two children, Tana and Gavin. Gavin lives with his father, allowing the 100-year-old to continue living in his home.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.