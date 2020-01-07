CASCADE LOCKS — A tour of heritage sites is featured during the upcoming meeting of the Oregon Heritage Commission.
The group will initially gather Sunday at 1:15 p.m. to visit area sites around Cascade Locks. The commission will then meet for a business meeting Monday, Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the conference room at Best Western Columbia River, 735 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks. The agenda includes Oregon Heritage Tradition review, presentations by the State Library of Oregon and the Clackamas County Heritage Council, a discussion about Oregon Heritage Grant rule-making history and reports by commissioners.
The Oregon Heritage Commission is comprised of nine people representing Oregon's heritage and geographical diversity who have been appointed by the governor. There are nine advisory representatives from state agencies and statewide organizations.
The commission’s mission is to secure, sustain, and enhance Oregon's heritage by ensuring coordination of heritage initiatives by public and private organizations, advocacy on its behalf, education of the public about its extent and value, and promotion and celebration of its diversity.
Commission meetings are open to the public and their agendas include opportunities for public comment. For more information, visit visit www.oregonheritage.org. For questions, contact coordinator Beth Dehn at 503-986-0696 or beth.dehn@oregon.gov.
