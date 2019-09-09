PENDLETON — Fresh on the tail of the Pendleton Round-Up, Heritage Station Museum will host Vaunda Micheaux Nelson.
The author penned “Let ‘Er Buck,” a children’s book that shares the story of George Fletcher, a black cowboy who competed in the saddle bronc finals that resulted in controversy. Nelson’s book is illustrated by Gordon C. James.
Nelson will sign copies of her book and share about Fletcher and her other writings during the museum’s upcoming Terrific Tuesday. The free event is Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
In other museum news, Heritage Station will be closed Thursday through Saturday due to Round-Up. For more information, visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org or call 541-276-0012.
