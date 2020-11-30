PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum will offer a festive outdoor lighted walk-through lighting exhibit at the museum, 108 S.W. Frazier Ave., on several dates in December.
The inaugural Heritage Lights celebration will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 26 and 27. The event is free.
People wanting to attend the light show are encouraged to utilize the Eventbrite ticketing link for the event at www.eventbrite.com/e/heritage-lights-tickets-130721797415 to ensure they can enter on their preferred date and time due to occupancy restrictions. Masks will be required for everyone attending the exhibit.
For more information, call Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tour coordinator at Heritage Station, at 541-276-0012.
