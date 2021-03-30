PENDLETON — After a closure because of the global pandemic, Heritage Station recently announced it will reopen initially with limited hours.
The museum will be available to the public Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. The facility is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
During the COVID-19 closure, the museum announced the completion of the installation of "Umatilla Gold: History of Wheat in Umatilla County." The exhibit tells the story of the impact wheat has played in Umatilla County.
Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tourism coordinator, said they hope to expand the hours as soon as they can safely bring volunteers back. For more information, contact 541-276-0012, shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.