PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum resumed operations to its regular hours earlier this week. The museum is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton.
Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $2 for students or $10 for a family; members are free. The first Saturday of each month is always free and Blue Star families will be given free entry from May 15-Sept. 6.
The museum has a pair of events coming up in June, including the Old Iron Show June 4-6. It will be held at Roy Raley Park. And on Saturday, June 19, the museum is exploring games of the past. Families can try their hand at jacks, hopscotch, graces, and make a thaumatrope.
For more information, contact 541-276-0012, info@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
