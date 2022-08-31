Miriam Reed will perform her one-woman play, “Susan B. Anthony Says A Word” during the Heritage Dinner, the annual fundraiser of the Umatilla County Historical Society. Tickets are on sale for the event, which is Oct. 7, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — If you are looking to wrangle in a bargain, be sure to head to the Community Thrift Shop for its annual Round-Up Sale.
The event kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at 138 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The shop will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 6 to prepare for the sale. Proceeds from the thrift store benefit Heritage Station Museum.
In other Heritage Station news, the museum will be closed during Round-Up week, Sept. 12-18. However, it’s not too early to start making plans to attend the Umatilla County Historical Society’s annual fundraiser.
The Heritage Dinner is Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Tickets — $60/members, $65/non-members or $480/table for eight — are available at the museum gift shop, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave.
The year 2020 marked a century since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In celebration, this year’s Heritage Dinner will recognize the achievements of women in Umatilla County and on the national level.
Miriam Reed will perform her one-woman play, “Susan B. Anthony Says A Word.” Also, during the plated meal, Presidents Circle members, both past and present, will be honored.
