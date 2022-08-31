Miriam Reed: 'Susan B. Anthony Says A Word'

Miriam Reed will perform her one-woman play, “Susan B. Anthony Says A Word” during the Heritage Dinner, the annual fundraiser of the Umatilla County Historical Society. Tickets are on sale for the event, which is Oct. 7, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center.

 Heritage Station Museum/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — If you are looking to wrangle in a bargain, be sure to head to the Community Thrift Shop for its annual Round-Up Sale.

The event kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at 138 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The shop will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 6 to prepare for the sale. Proceeds from the thrift store benefit Heritage Station Museum.

