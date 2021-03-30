HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston recently presented three recipients with a Dorothy Juve Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded each spring to worthy individuals who are approximately two-thirds finished with their schooling.
This year’s winners each received $1,000 to help with completing their education.
The first scholarship was awarded to Richard Veliz. He attends the Perry Technical School in Yakima, Washington, majoring in heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology. A Stanfield High School graduate, Veliz hopes to find a job after graduation in Umatilla County, where he anticipates a growth in future demand.
Tanner Smith is another recipient, who is working on his master’s in music education at Oregon State University. He also attended OSU for his undergraduate courses. He is a Hermiston graduate who would like to be a high school choir director someday.
The third scholarship was awarded to Kelly De la Cruz to help her complete her education at Western Governors University. She graduated from Hermiston High School, as well as Blue Mountain Community College, with a degree in accounting. She has interviewed with a local accounting firm and plans to apply there after graduating.
Altrusa in an international service organization that seeks to make their community better. For more information, email hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/AltrusaInternationalOfHermiston.
