HERMISTON — Tickets are on sale for Altrusa International of Hermiston’s annual dinner and auction event.
The service club is revamping its fundraiser with the Altrusa Food Truck & Auction Extravaganza. The event is Saturday, Oct. 26, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Admission is $20.
The extravaganza also features wine and beer tasting, live entertainment, a raffle for a chance to win a $2,000 Visa card and a 50-50 cash drawing. Tickets are available from Altrusa members or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, search Altrusa’s Facebook page and watch for a full story next week in the East Oregonian.
