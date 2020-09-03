HERMISTON — West Umatilla County and North Morrow County college students who are approximately two-thirds of the way through their post-high school education are eligible to apply for the Altrusa International of Hermiston's memorial scholarship.
The scholarship application can be found online at http://bit.ly/altrusascholarship20. The deadline to submit the application is Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information, email hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
