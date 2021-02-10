HERMISTON — The Altrusa International Foundation of Hermiston announces spring scholarship applications are now available for the Dorothy Juve Memorial Scholarship Program.
The scholarship is an award for up to $3,500 for students that are approximately two-thirds of the way through their post-secondary education process. The major requirement for receiving this award is that it will be used to gain or upgrade job skills or to re-enter the job market. The scholarship is not for recent or future graduating high school seniors.
Applicants must be residents of western Umatilla County or north Morrow County, but may be studying elsewhere. Scholarship funds will be deposited with the college or school to be applied toward tuition, books or lab fees. Submission deadline is March 11, 2021.
The application may be found online at http://bit.ly/altrusascholarship19, or may be requested by emailing hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
