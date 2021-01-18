HERMISTON — The Altrusa International Foundation of Hermiston is seeking nominations for the annual Outstanding Young Citizen award. This award is presented at the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet to an outstanding young person under 21 years old that has exemplary community service.
The recipient and two guests will be treated to dinner at the annual banquet scheduled toward the end of February this year.
Applications are available at http://bit.ly/AltrusaOYC or from any Hermiston Altrusa member. Nominations must be mailed to Altrusa International of Hermiston, P.O. Box 794, Hermiston, OR 97838, and must be postmarked by Jan. 31, 2021.
For more information, email hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page, Altrusa International of Hermiston.
