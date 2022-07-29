Members of Altrusa International of Hermiston spread bark chips May 1, 2021, in the landscaping at Hermiston’s Belt Park. People can learn how to join and get involved with the service club during a meet-and-greet Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Hermiston Starbucks.
HERMISTON — When Altrusa International celebrated its centennial year in 2017, the Hermiston club, with 53 members, was one of the largest in District Twelve — which encompasses Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada.
Altrusa International of Hermiston currently has 33 registered members. However, membership numbers don’t provide the whole picture, said Debbie McBee, District Twelve governor-elect. McBee, a member of Altrusa International of Pendleton, sent an urgent email to the Hermiston club’s membership.
“Only about eight members are keeping your club alive,” McBee wrote. “As you can imagine, that is a huge undertaking for a small group.”
McBee and Cathy Lloyd, newly-installed president of the Hermiston club, said the problem isn’t unique to Altrusa International. Many service clubs and organizations, they said, are experiencing dwindling memberships.
Some members have died, while others have moved away or are traveling more, Lloyd said. Also, other organizations and commitments are vying for people’s time.
“We see more and more families where both partners are working,” Lloyd said. “They have to choose what their priorities are and where to spend their time and energy.”
Reengaging inactive members and recruiting new ones, McBee said, are key to increasing Altrusa’s membership. She urged Hermiston Altrusans to reach out to potential members.
What is Altrusa?
Originally called Altrusa Institute, Mamie L. Bass founded the service organization in 1917 in Nashville. The name “Altrusa” is derived from combining altruism and USA.
Altrusa was originally established for female business owners, managers and professional women. It later expanded to include all women, as well as men.
McBee said Altrusans share their talents in “exemplifying the tradition of neighbor helping neighbor.” The Hermiston club, she said, has a long history of impactful projects, even during the pandemic.
Seeking an opportunity to participate in community service, Lloyd joined Altrusa a decade ago. A bonus, she said, is the camaraderie among members.
“Anytime we get together, it’s pretty fun,” Lloyd said. “It doesn’t seem like work when we get together and do a project.”
Altrusa’s goal is to make a positive difference both locally and across the globe. Lloyd said they focus on such things as literacy, education, environmental concerns and fundraising to provide support to projects and programs. Donating time and money, Altrusans work together to benefit others, she said.
The majority of the Hermiston club’s efforts, Lloyd said, are focused on the local community. Everything from providing financial support or in-kind donations for a multitude of community programs to hosting fundraisers and engaging in manual labor — park cleanups, sewing projects and painting rooms — the list is extensive in all the ways Altrusans have impacted the community. In turn, the community has supported Altrusa by donating to and attending fundraisers.
And now, more than ever, Altrusa needs the community, McBee said. People interested in joining their efforts to make the world a better place are encouraged to learn more about the organization and consider joining.
“Members can give as much or as little time as they want,” McBee said. “It’s a flexible organization that can accommodate anyone’s age, needs, schedule, skills and budget.”
