HERMISTON — Since 1992, the fourth Saturday of October has been designated as Make a Difference Day. Altrusa International of Hermiston will observe the day by distributing free books to children.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1-2 p.m. Gently-used books will be available at three sites — Sunset Playground on Northeast Fourth Street, Belt Park on Southwest Seventh Street and Greenwood Park at the corner of Northwest Spruce Street and West Beech Avenue. Books will be available for all age groups, from toddlers to young adults. Each child will also receive an ice cream sandwich, while supplies last, courtesy of Meadow Gold Dairy.
All applicable safety practices will be observed. Children selecting a book will be asked to wear a mask, if appropriate.
Altrusa maintains a Little Free Library at each of the parks. Community members are encouraged to use the libraries to share books with their neighborhood.
For questions or more information, email hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
