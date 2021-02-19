HERMISTON — The Kiwanis Club of Hermiston, along with the Hermiston and Umatilla High School Key Clubs, recently "Stuffed the Bus" for Agape House.
Generous residents of Hermiston, Umatilla and the surrounding area donated food and money in support of the Agape House and the Backpack Food for Kids program. The program reaches out to children in several area communities that depend on nutritional resources provided by Agape House on weekends and holidays.
Shoppers at Safeway, Walmart, Grocery Outlet and Columbia Harvest Foods filled up four school buses with food items for this one-day event. According to Agape House Executive Director Mark Gomolski, more than nine pallets of food items were donated, with a estimated value of $10,000.
Hermiston Kiwanis President Mike Frink called the event a "smashing success," with plans for next year's event already in the making. Frink thanked area shoppers, grocery stores and Mid Columbia Bus Co. for their generous response toward "Stuff the Bus." The project is making a difference in children's lives here in Umatilla and Morrow counties a "Kiwanis goal," Frink said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.