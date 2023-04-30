“Guardian” by Chris Huffman sits on display May 7, 2016, during a past art festival in Hermiston. The Hermiston Downtown District is seeking artists for the 2023 Art Festival. The event is June 3, 2023, in downtown Hermiston.
HERMISTON — The 2023 Art Festival is seeking artists. Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, the event is June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Main Street businesses and outside on Festival Street.
Open to professional artists from throughout the region, all two- and three-dimensional media is eligible. Anything from paintings, sculpture and jewelry to wood/metal art, drawings and photography are welcome.
Cash prizes ranging from $250 to $50 will be awarded. The registration fee is $25 and can be mailed/taken to Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St. For more information or a registration form, visit bit.ly/3L8wPaq.
In addition, three is a special class for kindergarten through 12th grade students. Five awards of $20 each will be presented to student artists. Student artists should email Mary Corp via mary.corp@oregonstate.edu.
