Art festival
“Guardian” by Chris Huffman sits on display May 7, 2016, during a past art festival in Hermiston. The Hermiston Downtown District is seeking artists for the 2023 Art Festival. The event is June 3, 2023, in downtown Hermiston.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The 2023 Art Festival is seeking artists. Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, the event is June 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Main Street businesses and outside on Festival Street.

Open to professional artists from throughout the region, all two- and three-dimensional media is eligible. Anything from paintings, sculpture and jewelry to wood/metal art, drawings and photography are welcome.

