HERMISTON — Local individuals or businesses still have an opportunity to be a part of the 50th annual Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet in Hermiston.
Table sponsorships are available for $100. The chamber will provide the floral centerpiece and recognition of your sponsorship at the table, as well as being listed in the program.
The event is Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the awards presentations following at 7 p.m. Banquet tickets are $40 each.
For more information, to sponsor a table or event tickets, contact 541-567-6151, kelly@hermistonchamber.com or visit www.hermistonchamber.com.
