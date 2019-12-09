HERMISTON — People are invited to sign up for a chance to win lots of prizes during the Affordable Family Eyewear grand opening and ribbon cutting.
The Hermiston business recently moved into its new digs near the Hermiston Public Library. The grand opening event is Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 298 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
Up for grabs during the celebration include a night at the Swayze Suite in downtown Hermiston and gift certificates at several downtown businesses, as well as merchandise and services at Affordable Family Eyewear.
For more information, call 541-567-3790, visit www.affordablefamilyeyewear.com or search Facebook.
