HERMISTON — Prizes and special guest speakers are featured as the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Summer Business Luncheon.
The event is Tuesday, July 13, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bennett Botanical Gardens, 32632 E. Punkin Center Road, Hermiston. All active 2020 chamber members will receive one free event ticket; additional tickets are $20 each.
To RSVP your free ticket, call Kristina at 541-567-6151. To order tickets, visit www.hermistonchamber.com.
