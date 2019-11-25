HERMISTON — The Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce encourages people to support this year’s Small Business Saturday.
In its 10th year, the effort is dedicated to supporting independent businesses that make communities unique and provide contributions to the local economy. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the nation. The Small Business Economic Impact Study2 from American Express found that approximately two-thirds of every dollar (67 cents) spent at a small business stays in the local community.
The Hermiston chamber recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they help create, and the culture they foster in local communities. Chamber staff will be visiting local small businesses to take photos of the busy local shopping event. Follow the Hermiston Chamber Facebook page to see updates and find your favorite local business in the action.
To learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved, visit www.ShopSmall.com. For questions, contact 541-567-6151 or kimberly@hermistonchamber.com.
