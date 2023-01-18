Stuart Rice, Midway Bar & Grill owner, accepts the Bob Severson Rotary Business of the Year Award on March 2, 2022, at the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Citizens Awards Gala at the Hermiston Community Center. The nomination deadline for the 2023 awards show is Feb. 6.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce is gearing up people that make Hermiston a great place to live. The 53rd annual Distinguished Citizens Awards Gala is March 1, 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center.
However, before applause can start, nominations are open for several awards: man/woman of the year, business of the year, first responder of the year and the community champion (previously the merit award).
“I feel so fortunate to live in a community where there are so many giving people to nominate,” chamber Executive Director Val Hoxie said.
Also, the chamber is seeking sponsors for the business and first responder awards. For more information, contact 541-567-6151 or info@hermistonchamber.com.
The nomination form and award criteria are available via bit.ly/3knAVBP. The deadline to submit nominations and to express interest in award sponsorship is Feb. 6. Ticket sales will be announced.
Tammy Malgesini
