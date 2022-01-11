A video camera livestreams the 51st annual Hermiston Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards on Feb. 24, 2021, at Bennett Botanical Gardens, Hermiston. Award nominations now are open for this year’s gala event, which will return in-person on March 2 at the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce urges people to save the date for the Distinguished Citizens Awards Gala. While the 52nd annual event isn’t until March 2, nominations are open for several awards.
The chamber is accepting nominations for man and woman of the year and the merit of honor. Criteria for the man/woman awards includes a Hermiston area person that has demonstrated long-term leadership or active participation in an area organization or is consistently involved in charitable outreach or community service. The merit award, previously called the community service award, recognizes a person that has demonstrated leadership through current and/or past participation in the Hermiston community.
Additional organizations will announce information about other awards — including the Fire Service Award, which will be presented by Umatilla County Fire District No. 1; the Business of the Year, presented by the Hermiston Rotary Club; and the Young Distinguished Citizen, presented by Altrusa International of Hermiston.
The chamber also has a number of sponsorship opportunities available, which include premium level support that provides tickets to the event and recognition on promotional materials. In addition, table sponsors are needed, which covers the cost of professionally designed centerpieces with recognition on the table and the event program.
The gala event is Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Additional information about the gala event will be announced as the date gets closer. Individual tickets are $45 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.