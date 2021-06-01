HERMISTON — Sacred relics from the Vatical collection are featured during a teaching exposition at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
More than 150 relics will be present, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of the Twelve Apostles, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. There also will be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world.
Treasures of the Church is Thursday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at the church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Those in attendance will be able to examine each relic.
Those planning to attend are invited to bring your articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards) and pictures of ill friends/family members, which you will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
The exposition is directed by Father Carlos Martins. For more information, visit www.TreasuresOfTheChurch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.