HERMISTON — Rev. Terry Haight of the Hermiston Assembly of God Church recently made an announcement that the annual Pursuit conference has been postponed.
Haight said it wasn’t an easy decision to make but in order to strengthen the event, the team decided to take a year off. The conference, which started seven years ago, features live music, inspirational speakers and top-notch performances.
People are encouraged to be on the lookout in the coming months about planning for Pursuit 2021. For questions, contact Haight at 541-567-5831, pastorterry@eotnet.net, visit www.hermistonassembly.com or search Facebook.
