HERMISTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church ELCA of Hermiston is meeting virtually at this time and believing, “When two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them.” (Matthew 18:20).
Two services, led by Pastor Weston Walker, are available weekly on Facebook, Zoom and YouTube. Sunday morning services are live at 9 a.m., and Holden Evening Prayer is live Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at your convenience. All are welcome.
Grace and Mercy is a member of the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, call 541-289-6543 or email gandmlutheran@gmail.com.
