HERMISTON — As organizers tour the grounds for Journey to Bethlehem, an upcoming event, they expressed their excitement.
"We feel very blessed by what's happening here," Darla Hanson, one of the organizers, said.
Her husband, Larry Hanson, echoed her feelings about the event, which is presented in English Nov. 3-5, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spanish-only tour is Nov. 6, 6-8:30 p.m. It's planned for the space behind Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 855 W. Highland Ave.
The Hansons on Tuesday, Oct. 18, showed their work to date. Wooden structures are incomplete, but workers are making progress on the replica village. When finished, the large set will show scenes from the Bible. Visitors will be able to tour the lot. They will visit with and hear from actors who will depict biblical characters.
Darla Hanson said the preparation for Journey to Bethlehem is special because it has brought together the community.
"Over a hundred people have been involved," she said.
These individuals, including the construction workers, are donating their time to create something of which they feel strongly, she said. Also, there are people who have scheduled time to staff the parking lot, the reception area and tour leadership groups, and they feel passionate, too, Darla Hanson said.
"It means a lot to them that they are doing what they are doing," she said.
The church first hosted the event 14 years ago, and created it to be an annual activity. It was something that started small, she added, and grew. According to the organizer, the first one used tents for the set. Then, as more people got involved, it became larger.
Darla Hanson said Journey to Bethlehem drew hundreds of visitors. In the last year it took place, it attracted 2,000 people, she said.
The last time it was held was four years ago, ending not because of disinterest but because of a fire at the church. The fire also damaged much of the Journey to Bethlehem sets and equipment. Now, as the church has been rebuilt, members have found the time to bring back the village.
She said she is extremely proud of the work that has been done. Structures, such as King Herod's throne room, are especially ornate, and they are the result of great volunteer effort and donations, she said.
"We've had a lot of people do things for this," she said.
In addition to the Gospel scenes on the tour, Darla Hanson and other volunteers have worked on a model of Noah's Arc. They are planning on displaying it in the church for people to see before or after they do the Bethlehem tour.
"It was in the fire," she said of the model. "It made it through. We washed it really good. I had to rebuild a lot of it and repaint because it had a lot of smoke damage. It looks pretty good now."
All of this work, she said, is worth the effort.
"We love doing it," she said. "There are a lot of people in our community who loved doing it and loved going to it. They asked us when we were going to do it again, and we're really happy to be bringing it back now."
Her husband expressed optimism about this project.
"It's been a lot of work, but we think people are going to be happy with it," Larry Hanson said. "They're going to see the hard work done by people, costume makers, builders and everybody.
