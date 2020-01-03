HERMISTON — As part of the “I Love My City” campaign, the Hermiston Assembly of God Church collected donations for TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center.
Rev. Terry Haight said the idea for the TruCare Giving Tree sprouted when things weren’t coming together for a free gift-wrapping day, which the church has hosted the last couple of holiday seasons. During the month of December, members of the congregation removed tags from the giving tree and shopped for items from the nonprofit organization’s wish list.
TruCare provides encouragement, support and education for men and women making pregnancy decisions. Haight said the donations would provide a blessing to the ministry, as well as to the mothers and fathers who utilize services at the pregnancy center.
The organization was originally founded as Pregnancy Care Services in 1993 in Pendleton. It opened its Hermiston office in May 2011. In early 2018, TruCare became an independent entity from the center in Pendleton.
Services include pregnancy testing, community referrals, parenting classes, support groups, infant supplies and information about birth control and sexually transmitted diseases. While the organization’s focus is on life-affirming choices, it does offer post-abortion counseling. It offers services, which are confidential and provided at no charge, in both English and Spanish.
TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 105 S.W. Second St., Hermiston. For more information, call 541-567-2393, info@trucareprc.com or visit www.trucareprc.com.
