HERMISTON — The Game Changer Youth Conference for students ages 10-21 is coming to Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., beginning Friday, Nov. 13.
Sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and featuring John Kopta of the Power Team and rap artist George Moss, the conference aims to raise awareness and promote student success by providing strategies to win with academics and athletics.
Four sessions are offered: Friday, Nov. 13 from 6-7:15 p.m. or 7:45-9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon; Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m.; and Saturday from 6-7:15 p.m. or 7:45-9 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 — for one session or all four — and registration is required at https://fca.regfox.com/2020fcayouthconference. All those attending must wear a face covering at all times, and must sign a waiver for communicable diseases, including COVID-19. Each session is limited to 100 participants.
A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is available as part of the conference, and will be played at Eastside basketball courts, 582 E. Main St., on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. Those interested in competing must have a team put together and attend either Friday night session to sign up.
For more information, call Rod Bragato at 541-720-8104.
