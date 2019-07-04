HERMISTON — An informal outdoor church service is planned by Hermiston Church of the Nazarene.
Church in the Park is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Square Park, 150 S.W. 10th St., Hermiston. Final Greetings, a Christian rock band, will perform during the event.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, their sunglasses and wear an “I Love My Church” T-shirt. After the service, those in attendance are invited to stay for lunch. The church is providing pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and bread rolls. Those with last names from A-M are asked to bring a dessert to share, and those from N-Z can bring a side dish or salad.
For more information, call 541-567-3677 or search Facebook.
