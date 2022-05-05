HERMISTON — People are encouraged to mark their calendars for the 2022 Art Festival.
Presented by the Hermiston Downtown District, the event is Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to booths on Festival Street, artists will be set up in a number of Main Street businesses. People are invited to take a stroll along the Art Walk to view and shop for a variety of artwork.
As space is available, professional artists still can register to show and sell their work. All media, two or three dimensional is eligible, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, woodcarving, airbrush, mixed media, drawings, photography, printmaking, metal sculpture and ceramics. Also, special space is reserved for student art.
There is a $25 registration fee for artists. Forms may be delivered or mailed to Lucky Endz Gifts, 239 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Professional artists will be judged based on their body of work presented during the Art Festival. Cash prizes will be awarded, including a Gold Award ($250), Silver Award ($100) and Bronze Award ($50). A People’s Choice Award of $50 also will be presented. Student art (kindergarten through 12th grade) will be judged separately and five awards of $20 each, along with other prizes, will be awarded.
The event also features live entertainment on Festival Street, a storytime presented by The Next Chapter Bookstore, balloon art and a gift basket drawing. Also, adults and kids inspired by the event can participate in a painting class offered by Michelle Walchli — registration and payment is available onsite.
