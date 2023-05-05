Tile Hamilton, center, douses her opponents with water on Aug. 21, 2021, as Marvin Hamilton Jr., left, and Marvin Hamilton Sr. pushes the team to victory during the Melon Fest Bathtub Races. The Hermiston Downtown District and the city of Hermiston are hosting a planning meeting for spring and summer activities on Monday, May 8, 2023, at noon in the HDD Room, 235 E. Main St.
HERMISTON — With spring already here and summer just around the corner, the Hermiston Downtown District and the city of Hermiston are looking forward to upcoming events and activities.
People who are interested in getting involved are invited to a planning meeting on Monday, May 8, noon in the Hermiston Downtown District Room at 235 E. Main St., behind Wild Goose Design.
Upcoming events include Cinco de Mayo (Sunday, May 7, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center), Bearded Villains Fundraiser for cystic fibrosis (May 19, Festival Street), 2023 Art Festival (June 3, downtown and Festival Street), Melon Fest (Aug. 19, downtown and Festival Street) and Cork & Barrel (Oct. 7, Festival Street).
