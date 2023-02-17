HERMISTON — Graduating seniors from Hermiston High School who plan to further their education after turning the tassel are invited to apply for a scholarship from the Hermiston Education Foundation.
To be eligible, students must attend an accredited college or university in any field of study. A total of eight scholarships will be awarded, each for $2,500.
According to a press release from George Clough, HEF Scholarship Committee member, important factors in evaluating applicants include academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, community service, leadership and financial need. The deadline to apply is March 23. A short interview may be required. Applicants will be notified no later than April 21.
For the application and requirements, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org or stop by the Hermiston High School counseling office. For questions, call Clough at 541-314-3182.
