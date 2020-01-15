HERMISTON — The Hermiston Elks Lodge is hosting a membership open house.
The event is Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lodge is located at 480 E. Main St. Appetizers and beverages will be available.
People are invited to learn more about how they can make a difference in the community. According to a press release from the local Elks, members of the organization make investments in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans and improve the quality of life. The Hermiston Elks Lodge is seeking people willing to make a commitment of their time and skills in order to continue serving the community.
For more information, call David Downing at 541-571-1089.
