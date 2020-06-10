HERMISTON — A general membership meeting for the Hermiston Elks Lodge No. 1845 will be held Tuesday, July 16 at the lodge, 480 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the meeting convening at 7 p.m.
For the near future, the Elks will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. For more information, call Jim Voss at 541-571-5116.
