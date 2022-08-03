HERMISTON — The Oregon State Association of Emblem Clubs recently awarded an $800 scholarship to Louis P Maxcy Jr. of Umatilla. The son of Louis and Bonnie Maxcy, his mother is a member of Hermiston Emblem Club No. 215. A sophomore at Blue Mountain Community College, Maxcy is studying computer science.
In other Emblem Club news, several local members were elected as state officers at the OSAEC convention, held June 21-24 in Brookings: Coyla Bedord, financial secretary; Donna Laurence, chaplain; Sheryl Goin, first guard; and J. Sherman Wilson, organist. Also, the Hermiston club received the overall Americanism award, and individual Americanism awards: Teresa Moncrief, “What the Statue of Liberty Means to Me” (poem); and Serena MacPherson, “What Makes me Proud to be an American” (essay). Hermiston received first in drug awareness, honorable mention in community service and second in the bulletin category, with Bedord as editor.
And finally, memorial remembrances for Hermiston members who have died included Rickie Hokanson, Lil Smith, Louise Johnson and Angel Smith.
Emblem Clubs are dedicated to patriotism, charity work and providing scholarships. For more about the local club, call Moncrief at 541-561-2494.
