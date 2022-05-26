Rapper George Moss performs Aug. 28, 2021, at the Greater Hermiston CityFest with Andrew Palau at Butte Park. The Christian musician will present an all-ages concert Friday, May 27, 8 p.m. at Campus Life in Hermiston.
John Kopta speaks about the power of God during an April 16, 2015, performance with The Power Team in Irrigon. The 1983 Hermiston High School graduate will present an inspirational message during a free faith-based event Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. at Hermiston Campus Life.
HERMISTON — A faith-based event in Hermiston will include a pair of familiar faces performing music, demonstrating feats of strength and presenting an inspirational message.
Rap artist George Moss and motivational speaker John Kopta are featured Friday, May 27, 8 p.m. at Campus Life, 595 S. First St., Hermiston. Rod Bragato, local director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said the event is open to all ages and is free.
A 1983 Hermiston High School graduate, Bragato said Kopta is a staff member with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the University of Arkansas. He has been affiliated with The Power Team for more than two dozen years.
Kopta, who played football and wrestled for Hermiston, said the strength-based ministry opens the door to grab people’s attention. He got involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes nearly a decade ago through his affiliation with USA Youth Outreach.
“John is an amazing speaker,” Bragato said. “He will perform a few feats of strength … but his focus is spreading an inspirational message.”
A Michigan native, Moss has opened for Grammy Award-winning groups such as Toby Mac, The Newsboys, Skillet and others. In addition to making music, Moss is the founder of Oxen Apparel. However, he said what he most enjoys most about the platform his success has provided is being able to spread the good news of Jesus.
“George has gone big-time in Christian music but he still likes performing at school assemblies and youth groups,” Bragato said. “He’s really energetic and gets everyone engaged.”
Moss and Kopta are in the region for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes weekend gathering at Camp Elkanah, Bragato said. The Hermiston event, he said, will both entertain and enlighten those in attendance.
