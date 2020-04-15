HERMISTON — The annual plant sale organized by Hermiston High School FFA students has moved to an online ordering format due to social distancing protocols.
The agriculture students are offering the same variety of flowering plants, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets, but all ordering will be done online, and orders will be delivered curbside at the high school's greenhouse, which is located next to the school's modular buildings. The school is located at 600 S. First St. in Hermiston.
To place an order, visit the FFA's website at https://hhsplantsale.square.site/ and click "Shop Now" to make selections and pay by credit or debit card.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the public will not be allowed inside the greenhouse. Curbside pickups can be scheduled on Thursday, April 30 from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., or Friday, May 1 from 9-11 a.m.
The plant sale is a major fundraiser for the HHS FFA program. For more information, contact Brianna.Gilman@hermistonsd.org.
