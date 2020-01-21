HERMISTON — The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation is accepting 2020 grant applications.
For the 2020 competitive grants process, applicants must demonstrate a quality program or project that has the potential to make a difference, reaches a sufficient number of people while providing a level of benefit to the greater Hermiston community. Approximately $10,000 is available to support 2020 competitive grants. Applications are due March 13 by 5 p.m.
"GHCF is looking to support initiatives and programs that can show a maximum positive impact on the greater Hermiston area,” said Greg Harris, GHCF board president.
The foundation is a tax-exempt 501 (c)(3) public charity that enables people to make donations for community enhancement. The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation increases exposure and opportunities for philanthropy throughout the greater Hermiston geographical region.
For more information or a grant application, visit www.greaterhermiston.com. For questions, contact Nate Rivera at 541-314-1374 or naterivera@me.com.
